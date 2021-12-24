Friday, December 24, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Rallies must be stopped to prevent COVID, Allahabad HC appeals to PM Modi and Election Commission

News Videos

Updated on: December 24, 2021 7:20 IST

Rallies must be stopped to prevent COVID, Allahabad HC appeals to PM Modi and Election Commission

India is witnessing a sudden surge in the number of cases of Coronavirus. Taking note of the same, Allahabad HC has appealed to PM Modi and Election Commission to put a halt on rallies.
Allahabad High Court PM Modi Coronavirus Omicron

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News