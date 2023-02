Updated on: February 13, 2023 18:55 IST

Rajya Sabha: 'You are forfeiting your right to...', Dhankar hits back at Kharge

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the Rajya Sabha till March 13 amid continued ruckus and sloganeering by the opposition MPs over the Adani issue. As per a report from ANI, the Chair adjourned the Rajya Sabha till March 13 up to 11 AM. The second part of the budget session will start on march 13,