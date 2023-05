Updated on: May 06, 2023 11:23 IST

Rajouri encounter: 1 terrorist killed; Rajnath Singh, Army chief to visit 'Operation Trinetra' site shortly

Rajouri encounter update: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri today (May 6) where five Army personnel were killed and one major-rank officer was wounded in a blast triggered by terrorists.