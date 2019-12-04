Wednesday, December 04, 2019
     
Rajnath Singh addresses Lok Sabha, says Indian Army is capable of protecting borders

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 04, 2019 14:13 IST ]

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday addresses the Lok Sabha. He says Indian Army is capable of protecting international borders.

