Updated on: September 08, 2023 23:04 IST

Rajdharm: Britain's PM Rishi Sunak arrives in Delhi, grand welcome at the airport

Rajdharm: The world's biggest conference is about to start in Delhi. Along with diplomacy, there will be a deal of friendship and the world's most powerful country will witness the power of New India. The conference is of twenty countries, but most of the eyes are on the visit of US President Biden