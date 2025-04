Rajasthan Weather Update: Western Disturbances Expected To Bring Light Rain In Jodhpur and Bikaner Most places in Rajasthan are suffering from severe heat waves. The highest temperature in the past 24 hours was recorded in Barmer at 46.4 degrees Celsius, which is 7.6 degrees Celsius more than normal. With the temperature persisting same for the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur c