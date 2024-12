Updated on: December 20, 2024 11:17 IST

Rajasthan Tragedy: 5 dead after massive fire breaks out near petrol pump on Jaipur-Ajmer highway

A massive fire broke out early Friday morning after a truck collision outside a petrol pump in Jaipur's Bhankrota area on Ajmer Road. The tragedy claimed at least four lives, and nearly 40 vehicles, including trucks and trolleys, were destroyed. Watch to know more!