Updated on: September 26, 2022 7:35 IST

Rajasthan News: नए सीएम के चुनाव पर लगा ब्रेक, कांग्रेस दाल के विधायकों ने की बगावत | Ashok Gehlot

Congress President Election। Rajasthan New CM । Ashok Gehlot। Sachin Pilot। Congress Mla ResignIn a fresh crisis for Congress in Rajasthan, around 92 MLAs from CM Ashok Gehlot's camp have tendered their resignations to the assembly Speaker, CP Joshi. The development comes amid talks of a change of guard in the state after CM Gehlot announced his interest to become Congress President. The Sachin Pilot versus Ashok Gehlot battle seems to be on again. According to sources, the MLA, who resigned, could be moved to hotels#congresspresidentelection #rajasthan #ashokgehlot #newcm #sachinpilot #indiatv