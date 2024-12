Updated on: December 31, 2024 12:24 IST

Rajasthan: Mysterious water flow in Jaisalmer stops; Expert, administration alerts locals

Rajasthan: On December 28, during tubewell boring in Jaisalmer's Mohangarh canal area, water erupted like a fountain but stopped after two days. The mysterious leak raised concerns among geologists, authorities, and locals, prompting investigations into the unusual phenomenon.