Updated on: May 29, 2023 9:34 IST

Rajasthan Congress row: Gehlot, Pilot to meet Kharge to resolve rift in party

Gehlot Vs Pilot: Today there is a meeting of Congress's election states in Delhi..in which ..MP and Chhattisgarh Congress leaders along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Will discuss the strategy..then the solution to the Rajasthan Congress's quarrel can also be found today.