Updated on: July 08, 2023 20:27 IST

Rajasthan: Congress means 'loot ki dukaan' and 'jhooth ka bazaar', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 8) described Congress as 'loot ki dukaan' and 'jhooth ka bazaar’ in poll-bound Rajasthan and said that the Ashok Gehlot-led state government is on its way out in the upcoming Assembly polls.