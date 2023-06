Updated on: June 19, 2023 13:06 IST

Rajasthan Biparjoy Cyclone Update: Biparjoy storm wreaks havoc in Ajmer, Rajasthan, water filled in hospital

Due to the torrential rains, many areas of the city were flooded. At the same time, the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital was also flooded due to the torrential rains.