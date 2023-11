Updated on: November 25, 2023 12:11 IST

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: “They couldn’t topple Rajasthan govt…”: Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan Chief Minister exuded confidence on the Rajasthan Assembly Polling Day and stated that the Congress government will be repeated in the poll-bound state. He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attacking him during his election speeches.