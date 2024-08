Updated on: August 02, 2024 19:02 IST

Rains in Himachal Pradesh: Weather change brings calmness in Mandi after heavy rains and cloudburst

After heavy rains and cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi and Shimla, slight change in weather was witnessed in Mandi on August 02. Following cloudbursts and small-scale landslides in various locations, the districts of Shimla and Mandi have been significantly affected. Watch to know more!