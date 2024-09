Updated on: September 10, 2024 16:04 IST

Rahul Gandhi targets BJP, says ‘Fight (in India) is about Sikh rights, religious freedom’

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi lashed out at BJP over religious inequality in India. He said that the fight (in India) is about whether a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India, that's what the fight is about, and it is not just for Sikh, it is for all the religions.