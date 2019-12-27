Friday, December 27, 2019
     
  5. Rahul Gandhi takes part in a traditional dance at the inauguration of Rashtriya Adivasi Nritya Mahotsav

Rahul Gandhi takes part in a traditional dance at the inauguration of Rashtriya Adivasi Nritya Mahotsav

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 27, 2019 12:34 IST ]
Rahul Gandhi takes part in a traditional dance at the inauguration of Rashtriya Adivasi Nritya Mahotsav. He was accompanied by CM Bhupesh Baghel and other Congress leaders.
