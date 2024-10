Updated on: October 02, 2024 10:14 IST

Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at PM Modi, asks people “Did you see Modi ji at the wedding?"

While addressing a public rally in Haryana’s Palwal, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Ambani Wedding ceremony. During the address, he stressed upon PM Modi’s presence at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding and made an unveiled statement.