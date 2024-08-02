Muqabla: Congress hits back at Anurag Thakur's Caste Remark
Aaj Ki Baat: "Why is it wrong to ask Rahul Gandhi's caste"? - BJP
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: What is the political game behind 'caste'?
Recommended Video
Muqabla: Congress hits back at Anurag Thakur's Caste Remark
Aaj Ki Baat: "Why is it wrong to ask Rahul Gandhi's caste"? - BJP
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: What is the political game behind 'caste'?
Lok Sabha Budget Session 2024:Why was Rahul Gandhi shocked by Anurag Thakur's statement? BJP vs. Congress?
Top News
Wayanad landslides: ISRO releases picture of 86,000 square meters land devastation
Uttarakhand Rains: Death count reaches 14, over 2,200 evacuated as rescue operation continues
US: Biden, Harris welcome newly freed Americans after landmark prisoner swap with Russia | WATCH
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Review: Ajay Devgn, Tabu deliver old-school love story; film misses out on 'Dum'
Latest News
Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Proceedings for Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha begin at 11 am
16 killed, dozens injured in bomb blast in violence-hit Nigeria, police open fire to quell protests
Paris Olympics Day 7 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker, Esha to compete in women's 25m pistol qualification
Rahul Gandhi Speech in Loksabha: Why did the fear of ED suddenly start haunting Rahul Gandhi? Listen why?
Ayodhya Sexual Molestation Case: Gangrape accused turns out to be close aide to the MP
Yoga, 02 August 2024: Yoga guru will practice yoga in Chicago...will make health cards of countrymen
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 02 August 2024: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today, daily horoscope Panchag and auspicious time
Haqeeqat Kya Hai: How Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Was Killed in Iran
Aaj Ki Baat: Cloud burst... flood came... brought death with itself
Rahul Gandhi claims ED raid being planned after his 'Chakravyuh' speech in Lok Sabha
Wayanad landslides: Army builds 190 ft long bridge in 16 hours to speed up rescue mission | Watch
'Felt same when my father died': Rahul Gandhi after visiting survivors of Wayanad landslide | VIDEO
Raghav Chadha wants 21 to be minimum age for contesting polls, says, 'We're young country with...'
Wayanad landslides: 'Rescue operation is main priority', says Kerala CM as death count reaches 177
Paris Olympics Day 7 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker, Esha to compete in women's 25m pistol qualification
IOC 'saddened' by abuse of boxer Imane Khelif as gender controversy hits Paris Olympics
Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen head-to-head record ahead of quarterfinal clash at Paris Olympics
PV Sindhu uncertain of participation at Los Angeles Olympics
Andy Murray shares epic post to confirm retirement from professional tennis
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Review: Ajay Devgn, Tabu deliver old-school love story; film misses out on 'Dum'
Ulajh Movie Review: Janhvi Kapoor's career-best performance comes with a scrappy screenplay, Gulshan Devaiah does it again
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan drops fun BTS video from sets, announces film wrap | WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan drops UNSEEN pics from his 1954 Boy Scouts time, calls it 'good ol’ days'
Vedaa Trailer: John Abraham, Sharvari join forces to 'protect Constitution of India' | WATCH
India TV Sports Wrap on August 2: Today's top 10 trending news stories
Google updates ranking system to combat deepfake photos, videos in search result
Excitel offers 200 Mbps speed with 16 OTT platforms, free installation for Rs 349 per month
Poco M6 Plus with 108MP camera launched in India: Check price, specifications
Motorola Edge 50 with military-grade certification launched in India: Price, specifications
Wayanad landslides: Jio, Airtel announce relief measures for affected users
Horoscope Today, August 2: Gemini to go on a trip to hill station; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, August 1: Virgo to receive good news; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, July 31: Scorpio to get big benefits in government work; know about other signs
August 2024 Horoscope: Virgos must focus on improving finances; know about your zodiac sign
Horoscope Today, July 30: Libra to get monetary gains in business; know about other zodiac signs
Stock markets: Sensex tanks around 600 points, Nifty down to 24,818 day after hitting record high
GST collections surge by 10.3 per cent in July, cross Rs 1.82 lakh crore mark
Closing bell: Nifty tops 25,000, Sensex hits 81,867 on record-breaking day
New FASTag rules take effect from August 1: All you need to know about key changes and guidelines
Stock markets opening bell: Nifty crosses 25,000 for first time, Sensex at all-time high
World Breastfeeding Week 2024: Five advantages of breastfeeding over formula milk for babies
World Breastfeeding Week 2024: Five foods that can increase breast milk production
Suffering from acidity, gas problems? Include these in diet to keep your digestive system healthy
World Lung Cancer Day 2024: Know about risks and causes of lung cancer in non-smokers
Unique patterns like 'fingerprints' in brains of people born blind: Study