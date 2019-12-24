Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi leave for Meerut, to meet families of those killed in anti-CAA protest

News Videos

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi leave for Meerut, to meet families of those killed in anti-CAA protest

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 24, 2019 13:15 IST ]

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have left for Meerut where they will meet families of those killed in violence that broke out during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoKolkata: Protesting students show black flags, block convoy of Bengal Guv at Jadavpur University