Updated on: March 23, 2023 13:57 IST

Rahul Gandhi News: What is Rahul Gandhi's next step after being convicted in the Modi Surname Defamation Case?

Rahul Gandhi Found Guilty in Modi Surname Defamation Case: In the Modi surname case, the Surat court convicted Rahul Gandhi and sentenced him to two years in prison. The court has also suspended the sentence for 30 days so that he can file an appeal against it in the higher court.