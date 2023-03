Updated on: March 19, 2023 13:24 IST

Rahul Gandhi News: Congress is agitated over the Delhi Police's interrogation of Rahul Gandhi

Delhi Police At Rahul Gandhi House: In connection with the controversial statement made by Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar, Delhi Police have reached his residence. At the same time, the Delhi Police team with several officers under the leadership of Special CP is present inside Rahul Gandhi's house.