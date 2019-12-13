Friday, December 13, 2019
     
  Smriti Irani says Rahul Gandhi must be punished for 'Rape in India' remark

Smriti Irani says Rahul Gandhi must be punished for 'Rape in India' remark

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 13, 2019 13:38 IST ]

Union Minister Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark said: "This is first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country?"

 

