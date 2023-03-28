Tuesday, March 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Rahul Gandhi will have to vacate the government bungalow by April 22

News Videos

Updated on: March 28, 2023 11:56 IST

Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Rahul Gandhi will have to vacate the government bungalow by April 22

Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified for Lok Sabha membership after a 2-year sentence in a defamation case, has now been sent a notice to vacate the bungalow.
news Rahul Gandhi congress

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News