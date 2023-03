Updated on: March 25, 2023 12:16 IST

Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Mamta, Akhilesh, and Kejriwal got together. Will the talks be done until 2024?

Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: After the removal of Rahul Gandhi's membership from the Lok Sabha, now the entire Congress party has come onto the streets. The Congress party is preparing for a big movement on the issue of Rahul Gandhi.