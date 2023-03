Updated on: March 23, 2023 13:49 IST

Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to 2 years in prison & refused to apologize in court

Rahul Gandhi has been sentenced to 2 years in the Modi Surname Case defamation case. The Surat Sessions Court has sentenced Rahul to two years in prison. Along with this, relief has also been given to Rahul….Rahul has got bail for the time being. The court has granted him 30 days to file an appeal..