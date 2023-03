Updated on: March 29, 2023 21:26 IST

Rahul Gandhi: BJP is still attacking Rahul Gandhi for not apologizing to OBC and court

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Parliament for the first time after his disqualification and met MPs at the party office. Discussion on Karnataka elections Rahul was assured of victory by party leaders... But the BJP is still attacking Rahul on the OBC and the reason for not apologizing to the court.