Updated on: October 27, 2021 18:00 IST

Rahul Gandhi addresses press conference on Pegasus row, says - confident that we will get truth out of this

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference on alleged Pegasus snooping row. In his statement, he said, "Pegasus is an attempt to crush Indian democracy. It is a big step that the Supreme Court has said that they will look into this matter. I am confident that we will get truth out of this."