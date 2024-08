Updated on: August 31, 2024 15:43 IST

Rahul Dravid's son, Samit, named in India's U19 squad | 31 August | Sports Wrap

Rahul Dravid's son, Samit, named in India's U19 squad for the home series against Australia. On the other hand, Alexei Popyrin upsets Novak Djokovic in the US Open third round. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.