Monday, March 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Rahul 12 Tughlak Road: Since 2014, Rahul Gandhi lives in a bungalow at 12 Tughlak Lane.

News Videos

Updated on: March 27, 2023 20:08 IST

Rahul 12 Tughlak Road: Since 2014, Rahul Gandhi lives in a bungalow at 12 Tughlak Lane.

Rahul Gandhi has got Type 8 bungalow… It is a very big bungalow with five bedrooms… These bungalows are allotted to former Prime Ministers, former Vice Presiden
news

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News