Updated on: August 30, 2023 22:52 IST

Raghav Chadha Exclusive: Arvind Kejriwal will not be PM of the opposition, says Raghav Chadha

AAP MP Raghav Chadha told India TV in a special conversation that the Aam Aadmi Party has not joined the INIDA Alliance for the post of Prime Minister. Our leader, Arvind Kejriwal, is not interested in the post of Prime Minister.