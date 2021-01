R-Day Tractor Rally: Protesters attempt to crush Cops with the tractor, tells Delhi Police

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has appealed to farmers yet again, to return via decided routes. "A number of meetings happened to decide on the route and time of the tractor parade. But they began before the agreed time and deviated from the route, leading to a lot of damage. Many policemen also suffered injuries, public property was damaged. I appeal to farmers to return via the decided routes."