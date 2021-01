R-Day celebrations: Beating Retreat ceremony set to allure crowds at Raisina Hills

The full dress rehearsals for beating retreat ceremony were held in the national capital. The final event will take place at Vijay Chowk on January 29. Beating retreat ceremony marks the end of Republic Day festivities. It is performed by the bands of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF). They perform along with the mass formation of bands of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Delhi Police. Sanitisation was done keeping in mind the fear of coronavirus. The R-Day celebrations will be low-key this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.