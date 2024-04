Updated on: April 08, 2024 15:04 IST

'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun celebrates his birthday | Entertainment Wrap | India TV News

'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun celebrates his birthday. On the other hand, Dev Patel's 'Monkey Man' breaks even in just 3 days, and collects $10.1 million. Watch to know what's in today's e-wrap.