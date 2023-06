Updated on: June 01, 2023 14:19 IST

Pushpa Kamal Dahal India Visit: Nepalese PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal begins India visit for 4 days

Nepal's PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has reached India on a four-day official tour. During his visit, Dahal will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and other senior leaders to further deepen the age-old cordial relations.