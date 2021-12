Published on: December 24, 2021 10:49 IST

Punjab Govt will waive off loan for farmers with land less than 5 acres, declares Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, on Friday, held a press conference where he declared that Punjab govt will waive off loan for farmers who possess land less than 5 acres. The waiver offered will be up to 2 Lakhs.