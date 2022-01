Updated on: January 18, 2022 16:40 IST

Punjab Election 2022: AAP chooses Bhagwant Mann, will Channi become Congress' CM face?

AAP on Tuesday declared its CM face for the upcoming polls in Punjab. Addressing a press conference in Mohali, Kejriwal chose Bhagwant Mann as the new CM face for AAP in Punjab. Will Mann now face Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face for Congress?