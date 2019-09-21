Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
  5. Pulwama attack-like incident can change people's mood in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar

Pulwama attack-like incident can change people's mood in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 21, 2019 9:49 IST ]

"Before Lok Sabha elections, there was an enviornment of anger and distress against PM Modi. However, Pulwama attack on CRPF jawans had changed the entire scenario," Pawar said during a Press Conference in Aurangabad on Friday

