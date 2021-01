Protest in Rajnandgaon over resuming of nearby cow dung procurement centre

Cow dung vendors staged a protest in Rajnandgaon demanding to resume a nearby cow dung procurement centre. "We can't go far to sell cow dung. We want to sell it to our nearby centre only," says a vendor. According to Rajnandgaon Sub-Divisional Magistrate MK Rawte, "Vendors have been asked to sell the dung at a different centres but they are demanding to sell it at the centres where they were selling previously. The issue is being discussed by the authority." Chhattisgarh govt has started a scheme 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' in June last year in which the government procures cow-dung from dairy vendors and farmers. The rate of purchasing the cow-dung is over Rs 1 per kg. The aim of the scheme is to preserving and improving cow shedding, promoting the production of vermicompost and improving the rural economy.