  5. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra & other Congress leaders sits on protest at India Gate

News Videos

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 16, 2019 17:03 IST ]

Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra & other Congress leaders sit on a symbolic protest near India Gate over police action during students' protests in Jamia Milia Islamia (Delhi) & Aligarh Muslim University.

