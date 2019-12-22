Sunday, December 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets the family of Anas in Bijnor, who died during protests against CAA

News Videos

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets the family of Anas in Bijnor, who died during protests against CAA

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 22, 2019 18:21 IST ]
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets the family of Anas in Bijnor, who died during protests against CAA in the city on 20th December.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoCAA Protest: Video shows how protesters set bus on fire and pelted stones on Delhi Police