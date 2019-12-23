Monday, December 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Rajghat to protest against CAA and NRC

News Videos

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Rajghat to protest against CAA and NRC

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 23, 2019 16:09 IST ]
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kamal Nath, Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma at Raj Ghat to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoJharkhand Poll results: Hemant Soren all set for second term as CM, seeks father's blessing