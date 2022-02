Updated on: February 23, 2022 12:32 IST

Priyanka Gandhi EXCLUSIVE: Congress suffered in UP due to poll alliance with other parties

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has admitted that the fight in Uttar Pradesh is tough. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Priyanka sought to blame the Samajwadi Party for the party's present condition in the state. She said that Congress lost its ground in Uttar Pradesh because it contested elections in partnerships.