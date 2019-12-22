Sunday, December 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. PM Modi to address rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi today

News Videos

PM Modi to address rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi today

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 22, 2019 9:05 IST ]

It will also be a challenge for the Delhi Police to monitor security arrangements as PM's rally comes just a week after Friday's protests at Jamia Masjid and Daryaganj where more than 40 people were detained including chief of Bhim Army Chandrashekhar Azad who upped the ante against the Centre.

Click here to read full story﻿

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoSpecial Report: UP continues to bear brunt of anti-CAA violence Next VideoAIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi holds rally against CAA, NRC in Hyderabad  