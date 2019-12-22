Sunday, December 22, 2019
     
  5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ramlila Maidan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ramlila Maidan

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 22, 2019 14:22 IST ]

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ramlila Maidan. He will address a rally here, shortly

