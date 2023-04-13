Thursday, April 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Prime Minister Modi has given a new gift of speed to the people of Rajasthan today

News Videos

Updated on: April 12, 2023 19:36 IST

Special News: Prime Minister Modi has given a new gift of speed to the people of Rajasthan today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new gift of speed to the people of Rajasthan today...PM Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat Express of Rajasthan.
India Tv Live Live News News Live Live Hindi News India Tv

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News