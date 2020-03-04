Wednesday, March 04, 2020
     
  5. President rejects the mercy plea of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case convict, Pawan

President rejects the mercy plea of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case convict, Pawan

President rejects the mercy plea of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case convict, Pawan. Now a new death warrant of the culprits will be issued.

