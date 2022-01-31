Monday, January 31, 2022
     
  • Drugs Case: Supreme Court asks SAD leader Bikram Majithia to surrender on Feb 24 before trial court, seek regular bail
  • Economic Survey projects an 8-8.5 per cent growth rate for Indian economy in 2022-23 fiscal year
  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables pre-Budget Economic Survey 2021-22 in Lok Sabha
Published on: January 31, 2022 12:44 IST

President Kovind addresses Parliament, green-lights session of Union Budget 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the Parliament on Monday to mark the beginning of 2022 Union Budget session. Listen to his full speech.
