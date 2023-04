Updated on: April 23, 2023 16:36 IST

Prayagraj News: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya meets Umesh Pal's family

After the murder of Atiq and Ashraf, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya reached Prayagraj (Prayagraj) for the first time, where he met Umesh Pal's family.