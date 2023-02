Updated on: February 26, 2023 13:02 IST

Prayagraj News: Umesh Pal's postmortem report reveals that the attackers fired 7 bullets

Umesh Pal's postmortem report was presented in Prayagraj...Umesh Pal was shot with seven bullets from a 9 mm pistol... Six bullets passed through the body, while one bullet was found in the body... Injuries were discovered in 13 different locations...