Updated on: July 30, 2024 13:54 IST

Prahar: Land slipped 3 times in one night...tragedy in Wayanad

There were 3 landslides last night in Wayanad, Kerala... The ground slipped after incessant rains... There was hue and cry... The sudden landslide did not even give people a chance to recover... So far 43 people have died in the landslide...this figure may increase further.